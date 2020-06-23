Elizabeth Hurley breaks her silence over the tragic death of her ex Steve Bing

The actress shared a son with the 55-year-old

Elizabeth Hurley breaks her silence over the tragic death of her ex...

Elizabeth Hurley has paid tribute to her ex Steve Bing, who allegedly took his own life on Monday.

Taking to Instagram this morning, the actress shared photos of her and Steve, who she briefly dated from 2000 to 2001.

The model said she is “saddened beyond belief” by the news of Steve’s death, describing him as a “sweet, kind man”.

She wrote: “Our time together was very happy and I’m posting there pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter.”

Elizabeth added that the pair had become close again in the past year.

“We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages,” she told fans.

The former couple shared a son named Damien, who celebrated his 18th birthday in April.

Steve Bing was best known for writing the screenplay for Kangaroo Jack.

He was found dead at the bottom of a luxury apartment building in LA on Monday, after reportedly jumping from the 27th floor.

The millionaire producer was also father to a daughter named Kira, who he had with former tennis player Lisa Bonder.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats – Ali Ryan chats to Aoife Walsh.

The former Miss Ireland opens up about postponing her wedding, being apart from her fiancé, and the lessons she has learned during lockdown.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.