Elizabeth Chambers addresses shocking allegations against ex Armie Hammer for the first time

Elizabeth Chambers has broken her silence on allegations against her estranged husband Armie Hammer.

The former couple split in 2020 after ten years of marriage and soon afterwards, multiple women accused Armie of sexual abuse and rape – which the actor has denied.

Following the recent release of House Of Hammer, which delved into the Call Me By Your Name star’s alleged behaviour, his ex wife has spoke about where they stand today.

Speaking to E! News, Elizabeth said: “Our divorce is not finalized. But we are in a really great place. We talk all the time.”

“We’re committed fully and wholly to our children, and to being together as much as possible in a non-romantic way for our kids. Kids need their mom; kids need their dad. So there’s nothing we won’t do.

The TV personality also revealed she initiated the split, but noted: “A divorce is a death…It was the last thing I ever wanted.”

When asked if she has watched House Of Hammer, the mum-of-two admitted: “I did not plan on seeing it, but I did drop the kids off at school one day and came home and watched it with my support system around me.”

“It was obviously heartbreaking on so many levels and very painful. But at the same time, it exists. The past is the past and all we can do is take this as a moment to learn and listen, and hopefully process and heal in every capacity.”

“I definitely was surprised, but I think that’s to be expected,” the 40-year-old added.

Elizabeth, who recently went public with her new boyfriend Ricardas Kazinec, added: “I consider myself a feminist and stand in solidarity with anyone who has been a victim of any sort and hope they find healing. I’m not being here, like, ‘My life is amazing,’ because it’s been hell for a long time.”

“They say, ‘When you’re going through hell, keep on going.’ It’s so cliché, but you have to work through it. You can’t numb it and you can’t pretend it doesn’t exist. Call in every resource, ask for help, tell people what you need. And if they’re not going to be there for you, then they’re not your people.”

Elizabeth and Armie share two children – Harper, 7, and Ford, 5.