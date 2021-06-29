Elizabeth Banks announces move to Ireland in sweet video

The actress is here to film a new movie

Elizabeth Banks has announced she’s moved to Ireland in a sweet video shared on social media.

The actress has relocated to Ireland with her family to film her upcoming movie, Cocaine Bear.

In the video, the Hollywood star posed with an Irish flag, a packet of Tayto crisps, and shared clips of her children at the beach.

Elizabeth also joked she was getting used to driving on the “wrong side of the road”.

Cocaine Bear is described as a “dark comedy”, and will be shooting on location in Co. Wicklow from August to October.

The movie is based on the true story of Kentucky’s legendary Cocaine Bear.

The bear, which has been dubbed Pablo EskoBear, died after consuming 40 kilos of pure cocaine – which it found in the middle of the forest in Georgia.

The bear was later stuffed, and is now one of the state’s biggest tourist attractions.

The film is set for release in 2022.

Ireland has attracted a host of famous faces in recent weeks.

Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams are currently filming the sequel to Enchanted in Enniskerry, and Modern Family star Sarah Hyland is shooting a new series at Luttrellstown Castle.