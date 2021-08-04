Electric Picnic organisers refused licence for this year’s festival

The festival usually takes place in Stradbally, Co. Laois

Laois County Council has refused to grant a licence for this year’s Electric Picnic.

Organisers were hoping the festival could go ahead this September for vaccinated people only, with increased safety measures in place.

However, the council has refused to grant organisers a licence to hold the event in Stradbally due to “the most up-to-date public health advice” from the HSE.

In a statement, the LCC added: “Furthermore it is noted that under current Government measures for the management of Covid-19 events of this nature are restricted of 500 people only.”

The news comes just days after Festival Republic boss Melvin Benn said he was confident the festival would go ahead this year.

Speaking on RTÉ News at One, the promoter said: “I’m investing, and all of the teams are investing in the effort to try and make sure that the Picnic can happen by presuming that we are going ahead…”

“And I’m saying presuming that we are going ahead, because let’s be 100% clear here, nobody’s told me I can’t go ahead.”

“I very actively believe that the Electric Picnic will take place and I say that because I can’t see any reason at this point in time why it wouldn’t take place at the end of September. We are two months away from it,” he added.

The festival was scheduled to take place in Stradbally, Co. Laois from Sep 3 – 5, 2021.