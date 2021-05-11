Electric Picnic organiser shares promising update after successful test event

The festival is expected to go ahead this year

One of the organisers of Electric Picnic has shared a promising update on this year’s festival.

Melvin Benn of Festival Republic, which organises the annual event, has insisted there’s “no reason” why this year’s Electric Picnic shouldn’t go ahead.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1 today, he said: “I can see no reason why the Irish Government wouldn’t be saying you can be back to normal in August.”

The promotor is confident the festival will go ahead this year after hosting a test event at Sefton Park in Liverpool.

Speaking about the pilot concert, he said: “It felt incredibly safe and normal. You were able to chat to people, you were able to hug them.”

“Literally everybody is tested: the staff, the workers, security, bar staff, food traders, as well as the festivalgoers themselves.”

Before entering the event, everybody had to have a rapid lateral flow test at an NHS test centre.

“They were all retested five days afterwards, and the results look really positive at this point,” he explained.

Electric Picnic is scheduled to take place from September 3rd – 5th, 2021.