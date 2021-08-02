The festival is scheduled to take place in early September

Electric Picnic organiser ‘100% expecting’ the festival to go ahead this year

The organiser of Electric Picnic believes the festival will go ahead this year.

Melvin Benn, the managing director of Festival Republic, has said he’s “100% fully expecting” the festival to happen later this year.

Speaking on RTÉ News at One, the promoter said nobody has told him it can’t go ahead.

He explained: “I’m investing, and all of the teams are investing in the effort to try and make sure that the Picnic can happen by presuming that we are going ahead…”

“And I’m saying presuming that we are going ahead, because let’s be 100% clear here, nobody’s told me I can’t go ahead.”

“I very actively believe that the Electric Picnic will take place and I say that because I can’t see any reason at this point in time why it wouldn’t take place at the end of September. We are two months away from it,” he said.

The festival is scheduled to take place in Stradbally, Co. Laois from Sep 3 – 5, 2021.