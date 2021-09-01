Electric Picnic officially cancel festival for second year in a row

The festival has been rescheduled again for next September

Electric Picnic have officially cancelled their festival for a second year in a row.

Festival organisers announced the news in a statement shared on social media.

It read: “As many of you are aware, we asked Laois County Council to reverse the decision on EP being cancelled this year. Unfortunately, they have not yet done so and we now run out of time. Regrettably, we have no other choice but to cancel this year’s edition.”

An update from the Electric Picnic Team 01/09/21: pic.twitter.com/pCTlnDldiX — Electric Picnic (@EPfestival) September 1, 2021

“We would not be able to do the festival justice this close to show day, and it would be unfair to ask ticket holders who have stood by us throughout this pandemic to come to EP and not get the full experience that they are used to and deserve.”

“We will be offering all ticket holders an option of a full refund, including booking fees, please contact Ticketmaster directly and they will process your refund as soon as possible. Please contact them within the next 30 days.”

“If you prefer, you can retain your ticket and carry it over to next year. If you choose this option instead of a refund, you do not need to do anything, just hold onto your ticket,” the statement added.

The 2022 edition of the festival is set to take place on September 2 to 4 next year.