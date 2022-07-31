Ekin-Su’s ‘hot’ brother enters the Love Island villa ahead of the finale

Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu’s “hot” brother Arda will enter the Love Island villa tonight as part of the Meet The Families episode.

After his appearance on Aftersun last month, fans of the show called on producers to send Arda in as a bombshell, as they wooed over his good looks.

On tonight’s show, Arda and his mum Sezer will enter the villa alongside Davide Sanclimenti’s mum Nadia and sister Valeria.

Speaking in Italian, Nadia tells Davide: “You’re doing well and you’re being yourself. Dad’s also watching and sends his regards.”

“He doesn’t understand much of the English! In Italy everyone has been watching you.”

When Davide notes Ekin-Su is an actress, his mum says: “But I can see she is being sincere. The way she looks at you, she is head over heels.”

Ekin-Su’s brother tells Davide: “I’ve never seen my sister look at a guy the way she looks at you. Clearly there’s something she sees in you.”

“She’s my sister, she deserves the best, she really does, I’m not just saying that. I hope you’re willing to give her the best.”

Ekin-Su’s mum Sezer says of their epic date: “I saw you were in love. So emotional. Welcome home Davide.”

Later on the show, the couples will find out who is heading into Monday night’s final, and who is going home.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

