Ekin-Su reveals if she’d take over from Laura Whitmore as Love Island host

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has revealed whether she’d take over from Laura Whitmore as Love Island host.

The Irish presenter recently announced she wouldn’t be returning to host the next series of the hit dating show.

Since her shock announcement, speculation has been swirling as to who will fill Laura’s shoes.

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy on Friday night’s The Late Late Show, Ekin-Su admitted she’d “love” to host the show, but doesn’t know if she’d have time.

“It’s sad [Laura]’s leaving, she’s great. Obviously Caroline Flack has always been in our hearts, I feel like no one could ever replace Caroline Flack; but Laura’s great. I don’t know what’s gonna happen now.”

“There’s so much going on right now, I would not decline [hosting Love Island]. I would love to, but I think right now there’s other stuff [coming up]…”

The Turkish actress recently announced an upcoming collection with fashion mogul OhPolly, as well as her own show with Davide.

The pair will travel to their native Turkey and Italy to meet each other’s families and explore each other’s heritage.

If Ekin-Su isn’t in a position to take over from Laura as host, she tipped former Love Island contestant Maura Higgins to take over instead.

“I love [Maura],” the 28-year-old told Ryan. “She’d be great… and she’s Irish!”