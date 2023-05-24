Ekin-Su makes heartbreaking confession after finding fame on Love Island

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has made a heartbreaking confession after finding fame on Love Island.

The couple won the 2022 series of Love Island last summer, and have since gone from strength to strength.

After leaving the Majorcan villa, the Turkish actress landed herself a number of brand deals, her own two-part TV series with Davide, and appeared on the most recent series of Dancing on Ice.

Despite the perks, Ekin-Su recently got candid about the downsides of fame.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan UK, the Turkish actress admitted: “I’ve lost every friend I had. I don’t have any friends. I have one friend and that’s it.”

“Unfortunately, with the fame, you see people’s true colours. People just want to be your friend because of your status, and it’s a hard industry to trust.”

“No, I don’t actually have friends left,” Ekin-Su continued. “People I’d known for 10 years who were in my life… Selling stories is not very nice. I wouldn’t do that to someone.”

“If they were happy, I would support them,” Ekin-Su revealed.

“Unfortunately, I had that coming out of the villa, I had to delete people out of my life. But I am happier this way.”

“Sometimes keeping your circle small is the best, and you don’t always need friends.”

“So long as you know who you are, that’s fine.”

Ekin-Su also revealed she struggled with her mental health while competing on Dancing on Ice, but had to “”pretend everything was fine”.

“There have been things in my life that I can’t mention now that have affected my mental health for a while.”

“I had to keep smiling and pretend everything was fine.”

“This was during Dancing on Ice when there were things in the background – not relationship-related, by the way – [they were] work-related, that was very hard.”

“I couldn’t say anything,” Ekin-Su heartbreakingly continued. “It was mentally draining. That was one of the tough times.”

It took me a while to get back out of it… Your mental health is your priority.”

“After my trip to the Maldives with Davide, we turned off our phones, we didn’t check the internet.”

“He was helping me forget things [and] the stuff online.”