Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu sparks romance rumours with fellow Love Island star at NTAs afterparty

Ekin-Su, Joe Garratt | Instagram
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has sparked romance rumours with fellow Love Island star Joe Garratt, after they were spotted flirting up a storm at the NTAs afterparty.

According to The Sun, the pair looked very cosy at the showbiz bash, and were overheard planning a secret date.

An onlooker said: “Ekin-Su and Joe have real chemistry together, it was obvious just looking over at them.”

Ekin-Su at the NTAs | Instagram

“They didn’t stop laughing and joking around after bumping into each other at the afterparty.

“Joe was heard testing the waters about a date with Ekin – saying he’d always hoped they could hang out more.

“Who knows, maybe this could be another Love Island couple in the making,” the insider added.

 

Ekin-Su shot to fame when she won Love Island with her ex Davide Sanclimenti in 2022.

After splitting from Davide after two years of dating on-and-off, the 30-year-old returned to the Love Island villa for the All Stars series.

Ekin struck up a romance with Curtis Pritchard, 29, on the show – but they sadly split just three months after making it to the final.

Meanwhile, Joe appeared on series five of Love Island, which saw him couple up with Lucie Rose Donlan.

