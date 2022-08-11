Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu ‘signs biggest fashion deal in Love Island history’

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has reportedly signed the biggest fashion deal in Love Island history.

The Turkish actress has landed herself a deal worth over £1 million with fashion brand Oh Polly.

The 27-year-old was crowned the winner of Love Island 2022 alongside her Italian beau Davide Sanclimenti earlier this month.

A source told The Sun, “After speaking with all of the major fashion brands Ekin-Su wanted to work with a brand that aligned to her own values of sustainability and therefore decided against signing to a fast fashion brand.”

“She is the most in demand love island star EVER.”

According to the outlet, Oh Polly were the most popular brand worn by the 2022 Islanders.

Over 100 items reportedly appeared on the show, with Ekin-Su wearing 27 items, followed by Tasha Ghouri who wore 13, and Danica Taylor who wore 11.

A source said, “There’s a pretty well-trodden path for Love Island winners. Over the past seven series it’s the usual fast fashion, drugstore make-up and then, of course, teeth whitening and protein shakes.”

“Only Molly-Mae [Hague] has really and truly broken that mould but even she ended up finding a home at a High Street fashion brand, PrettyLittleThing, albeit on a £250,000 salary.”

“Ekin’s appeal to brands appears to have gone way beyond all that. It’s not just clothing brands, but big, global corporate brands that want to work with her. She’s going to be a very, very busy girl.”

Gemma Owen, who came runner-up to Ekin-Su and Davide alongside her beau Luca Bish, was reportedly offered a deal worth nearly £1 million with PrettyLittleThing.

There were also reports that the 19-year-old was set to sign a six-figure deal to become the face of PrettyLittleThing’s competitor Boohoo.

Elsewhere, it was announced earlier today that Tasha had become the first ever pre-loved ambassador for Ebay.