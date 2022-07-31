Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu ‘set to become a millionaire’ after finding fame on Love Island

Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu is reportedly set to become a millionaire, after finding fame on Love Island.

According to The Daily Star, the Turkish actress has already been bombarded with offers, and has a string of company executives lining up to meet with her after she leaves the villa.

A source told the publication: “Ekin-Su is hot property. Plenty of lucrative offers are already on the table.”

“Quite a few make-up ­companies and clothing brands want to work with her and they’re prepared to pay big money.”

“And then there are some TV offers as well. A bidding war has already started,” the insider continued.

“Ekin-Su’s earning potential is massive. She’ll rack up £1m pretty quickly. When Ekin-Su leaves the ­villa, she will have some big decisions to make.”