Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu reveals she was offered the Love Island presenting gig

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has revealed she was offered the Love Island presenting gig.

The Turkish actress, who won the 2022 series of the dating show, said she turned down the role because she’s too busy at the moment.

Speaking to POPSUGAR, the 28-year-old said: “I did get offered. I would’ve loved to do it, but I can’t at the minute because of how busy I am. And I said I’m not ready for it.”

“I want proper training. I’ve done presenting before, but not to the level of Laura [Whitmore],” she explained.

Last week, Love Island confirmed Maya Jama will host the next season of the dating show, after Laura Whitmore stepped down from the role.

Speaking about the new host, Ekin-Su said: “She’s funny, intelligent, smart, beautiful. ITV have made a good choice with picking her, I think.”