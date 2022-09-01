Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu leads the star-studded line-up for The Late Late Show’s return

Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu will lead the star-studded line-up for the return of The Late Late Show.

Ryan Tubridy will return to our screens this Friday, September 2, and he will be joined by a host of famous faces.

The popular presenter will chat to Ekin-Su about all things Love Island, her beau Davide Sanclimenti and how she came about representing Ireland at an international beauty contest.

The Turkish actress, who won the 2022 series of Love Island alongside Davide, has just landed a major deal with popular fashion brand OhPolly.

Lord of the Dance star Michael Flatley will also chat to Ryan about his debut feature film Blackbird, which he wrote, directed and stars in.

After 30 years, Pat Spillane has called it a day as a Sunday Game analyst and he will speak about his decision and what he plans to do next.

There will be music from Tolü Mackay, with a special performance of Mercy Mercy Me – including music from the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

Ryan admitted: “I am absolutely delighted to be back in the hot seat this Friday night and we are back with a bang! Friday night promises a great, fun and fascinating array of guests.”

“Where else would you want to be? Put the kettle on, or pour yourself a glass. It’s Friday, it’s The Late Late Show and we’re open for business!”