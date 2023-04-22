Ekin-Su and Davide break their silence after returning from ‘make or break’ holiday

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have broken their silence after returning home from a “make or break” holiday.

Earlier this month the couple jetted off to Amsterdam, where the Italian Stallion has reportedly been trying to make things up to his Turkish girlfriend.

It came after The UK Sun reported that Ekin-Su was left “fuming and upset” with her beau after allegedly finding messages on his phone from two models who he spent time with in Manchester while she was on a brand trip to Ireland.

A source told the publication at the time: “Ekin has been angry and upset and the pair really needed a change to reconnect.”

“Ekin and Davide are at their best when they are away from everyone else and can concentrate on each other – without any distractions.”

“Davide has a lot of grovelling to do and he’s vowed to cut down on clubbing in Manchester without her. He hopes this trip will be enough to reassure Ekin and make things right again.”

Goss.ie has contacted a rep for Davide for comment.

Ekin-Su and Davide have since broken their silence, and quashed rumours that they’re set to split.

Taking to their Instagram stories on Friday night, the fan-favourite couple shared a sweet mirror selfie as they head out on a date night.

The reality stars enjoyed dinner at Sheesh in London’s Chigwell region.