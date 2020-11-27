Eight-year-old Saoirse Ruane steals the hearts of the nation on The Late Late Toy Show

The brave Galway girl helped to inspire an appeal for children's charities across the country

Eight-year-old Saoirse Ruane steals the hearts of the nation on The Late...

A brave young girl has captured the hearts of the nation on The Late Late Toy Show.

Eight-year-old Saoirse Ruane from Galway began suffering from a sore ankle last year and after developing a limp, went to the doctors to run some tests.

Saoirse was unfortunately diagnosed with a tumour, resulting in her leg being amputated.

The inspiring young girl appeared on the highly anticipated Toy Show to share her story, with Ryan Tubridy helping fulfil her three wishes.

Andres PovedaWish number one was to appear on The Late Late Toy Show, which to Saoirse’s delight came true tonight.

Her second dream was to be walking by Christmas, leaving Ryan and viewers in awe as she stood up and took some steps on stage.

Finally, Saoirse wished to go on a family holiday when the pandemic was over, with Ryan handing her a Golden Ticket for a trip of a lifetime to Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

❤️️ One amazing girl, Saoirse Ruane, fulfills her three wishes ✔✔✔#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/wGnLKluaza — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) November 27, 2020

Saoirse’s strength and bravery left viewers blown away, with many taking to Twitter to praise the young girl.

One viewer wrote: “A little girl called Saoirse Ruane has just shown us all that anything is possible in life.”

A second tweeted: “Saoirse Ruane…what a truly remarkable young girl. The epitome of bravery and a true source of light for us all.”

A little girl called Saoirse Ruane has just shown us all that anything is possible in life.#dreambelieveachieve#LateLateToyShow — Brendan Hilliard (@bren_hil) November 27, 2020

Awh my heart 🥺 What a lovely brave girl Saoirse is 🥰 #LateLateToyShow — Rachel (@Rachel_Ruane_) November 27, 2020

Saoirse Ruane 😭😭😭 What an amazing little girl #latelatetoyshow #Disneyland — Michelle (@michelleruane) November 27, 2020

Saoirse Ruane has my heart 🤍 — Hannah🍁 (@hanr64) November 27, 2020

I’m sure a lot of people around Ireland might remember Saoirse Ruane’s story this year. The rest of Ireland now knows why we all fell in love with her & her beautiful family. #LateLateToyShow #toyshow — Jacqui Hurley (@jacquihurley) November 27, 2020

Saoirse Ruane…what a truly remarkable young girl. The epitome of bravery and a true source of light for us all.♥️💫 #LateLateToyShow — Emer O'Sullivan (@msemerosullivan) November 27, 2020

For me the toy show isn't about toys, it's about each year a special child gets regonised. This year saoirse was magic 😇 #toyshow pic.twitter.com/Vghkilestb — Rory's Stories (@RorysStories) November 27, 2020

I knew I’d cry watching the toy show..Saoirse deserves the whole world 🥺❤️ #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/njZNkwepDc — Amy Kearns (@AmyKearns18) November 27, 2020

Awh Saoirse! I was lucky enough to meet her and her family during the summer. Big Galway GAA supporter! Fantastic to see her on the Toy Show 🤩💘 @OllieRuane — Lauren Guilfoyle (@LaurenGuilfoyle) November 27, 2020

Lovely to see one of our virtual fundraisers, Saoirse Ruane, appearing on the #LateLateToyShow tonight 💛 Saoirse is an 8 year old cancer survivor and all round legend. Congrats Saoirse and enjoy Disney World 🌈 pic.twitter.com/d7yl1JHGoM — Irish Cancer Society (@IrishCancerSoc) November 27, 2020

Saoirse has also helped to inspire a charity appeal to help support children’s charities and causes across Ireland.

RTÉ Toy Show Appeal has been set up as a dedicated fund, with monies raised to be distributed by The Community Foundation for Ireland, a registered charity with extensive experience in strategic giving, and helping a wide range of charities.

€2million has already been raised for the fund, and you can donate HERE.