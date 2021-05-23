Edward Grimes shares update from hospital after undergoing emergency surgery

The Jedward star revealed he experienced excruciating pain prior to surgery

Edward Grimes has shared an update from the hospital after undergoing emergency surgery.

The singer, who is part of the Irish pop duo Jedward, had to have his appendix removed this week after a “life threatening” situation.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday evening, the 29-year-old wrote: “Thank you for all your caring messages.”

“I’m urging everyone to please take severe pain in the abdominal area serious as I’ve never experienced excruciating pain like this and I knew something wasn’t right.”

“Blood tests and CT scans indicated I needed surgery.”

“I’m grateful it was caught in time just knowing the feeling that your body and appendix can lead to you poisoning yourself is insane,” Edward added.

“Don’t brush off key signs from your body as health is everything.”

Edward later revealed he had to get a tube “up my jeddy” because he was struggling to pee, admitting: “Did not envision this for the night of Eurovision.”

The Dublin native shot to fame alongside his brother John on The X Factor back in 2009.

Just had immediate surgery to remove my appendix it was a Life threatening and scary situation but I’m grateful the emergency team have operated on me and stopped the agony. I’m healing and on the road to recovery! pic.twitter.com/ZylRxm6Alu — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) May 22, 2021

It happened..my jeddy wasn’t ready for this Ever! pic.twitter.com/DoL7EnqQFq — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) May 22, 2021

