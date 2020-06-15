Ed Westwick teases Gossip Girl fans with cryptic message – is a reunion coming?

Ed Westwick has sent Gossip Girl fans into overdrive with an elusive messsge.

The actor, who played Chuck Bass in the popular US series, shared a cryptic message on his social media channels, with many now hoping there could be a cast reunion.

Driving fans of the show wild, Ed shared a black photo with the letters “xoxo” in pink – the famous last letters in every Gossip Girl blast.

Fans all over the world have taken to Twitter to share their hopes of a reunion, with many admitting a Gossip Girl reunion would lift people’s spirits right now.

Take a look:

I swear if a Gossip Girl reunion is announced tomorrow then the world will be mostly ok again — ℓαυяєη (@laurr_tay) June 14, 2020

if ed westwick is just getting our hopes up about gossip girl coming back and getting to see him as THE chuck bass again i will kms — arbie | BLM | ACAB (@kissyarbie) June 14, 2020

Hey Upper East siders looks like Chuck Bass has got a little trick up his sleeve to spice up this quarantine season, but what could it be? xoxo Gossip Girl. https://t.co/ZQZzrMDfx5 — Kels. (@KelseyMarshalll) June 14, 2020

is Ed Westwick saving the year… we sure hope so🤞😳#GossipGirl https://t.co/zVoqFJshhw — Petite Beu Childrens Boutique (@petitebeu) June 15, 2020

While we eagerly await this announcement, it was previously revealed that Gossip Girl is getting a reboot, through HBO’s new streaming service.

Kristen Bell is returning as the narrator and 10 episodes have been ordered, although it is unclear if the coronavirus pandemic has brought production to a halt.

