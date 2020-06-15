Home Top Story Ed Westwick teases Gossip Girl fans with cryptic message – is a...

Ed Westwick teases Gossip Girl fans with cryptic message – is a reunion coming?

The actor played Chuck in the much-loved series

Ed Westwick has sent Gossip Girl fans into overdrive with an elusive messsge.

The actor, who played Chuck Bass in the popular US series, shared a cryptic message on his social media channels, with many now hoping there could be a cast reunion.

Driving fans of the show wild, Ed shared a black photo with the letters “xoxo” in pink – the famous last letters in every Gossip Girl blast.

Fans all over the world have taken to Twitter to share their hopes of a reunion, with many admitting a Gossip Girl reunion would lift people’s spirits right now.

Take a look:

While we eagerly await this announcement, it was previously revealed that Gossip Girl is getting a reboot, through HBO’s new streaming service.

Kristen Bell is returning as the narrator and 10 episodes have been ordered, although it is unclear if the coronavirus pandemic has brought production to a halt.

