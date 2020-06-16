Ed Westwick responds to backlash over his ‘disappointing’ Gossip Girl news

Ed Westwick has responded to the backlash he has received over his “disappointing” Gossip Girl news.

Over the weekend, the actor sent Gossip Girl fans into overdrive when he teased a big announcement, using the show’s iconic tagline: “XOXO.”

Many fans were convinced he was about to confirm his involvement in the show’s HBO Max reboot, or announce a reunion with the original cast.

However, fans were left a little disappointed when he simply promoted a range of Gossip Girl inspired face masks last night.

The actor worked with Represent to release the face masks, and they will help raise money for anti-racism organization, Kick It Out.

After noticing that fans were annoyed by his announcement, Ed took to Instagram to address the backlash.

Ed wrote: “For those of you that are upset about teasing my collection with the design graphic to raise money for @KickItOut: I hope you can check out the charity and learn more about their mission, who they are helping and the impact it will make in our world to combat racism and discrimination.”

“It is important to me to use my platform to spread love, bring awareness to various organizations and do what I can to make a difference. Love, Ed.”

He added: “While a GG reboot would be a great distraction, this is not the time for distractions. It is important we focus on the issues at hand, and do what we can to help, even if we think it’s something small.”

HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot is expected to hit the streaming platform next year.

Set eight years after the original series, the show will follow the drama of a new group of students at a NYC private school.

Kristen Bell has signed on to return as the voice of Gossip Girl herself, but it’s not known if any of the original cast will make an appearance.