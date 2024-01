Ed Westwick has proposed to his girlfriend Amy Jackson.

The pair have been dating since December 2021.

The Gossip Girl star announced the news on his Instagram, sharing beautiful snaps of him popping the question while on holiday skiing in Switzerland.

The actor captioned the carousel of images: “Hell YES 💍”

His now- fiancée is a Bollywood actress.