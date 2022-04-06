Ed Sheeran wins High Court copyright battle over his hit song Shape Of You

Ed Sheeran has won the High Court copyright battle over his hit song Shape Of You.
The singer and two of his co-writers, Johnny McDaid and Steve McCutcheon, were accused of plagiarising part of a track called ‘Oh Why’ by Sami Chokri, a grime artist who performs as Sami Switch.
Mr Justice Zacaroli said in his ruling on Wednesday morning that Ed “neither deliberately nor subconsciously” copied a phrase from the song when writing his 2017 track Shape Of You.
The judge said that while there were “similarities” between the OW (Oh Why) hook and the OI (Oh I) phrase, there are also “significant differences” and that “such similarities are, however, only a starting point for a possible infringement action”.
Sami and his co-writer Ross O’Donoghue claimed a central “Oh I” hook in Shape Of You is “strikingly similar” to the “Oh Why” refrain in their own composition, with Sami telling the court he felt “robbed” after he heard it.
However, Ed and his co-writers Johnny and Steve all denied being aware of ‘Oh Why’ prior to writing Shape Of You.