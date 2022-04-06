Ed Sheeran wins High Court copyright battle over his hit song Shape Of You

Ed Sheeran has won the High Court copyright battle over his hit song Shape Of You.

The singer and two of his co-writers, Johnny McDaid and Steve McCutcheon, were accused of plagiarising part of a track called ‘Oh Why’ by Sami Chokri, a grime artist who performs as Sami Switch.

Mr Justice Zacaroli said in his ruling on Wednesday morning that Ed “neither deliberately nor subconsciously” copied a phrase from the song when writing his 2017 track Shape Of You.

The judge said that while there were “similarities” between the OW (Oh Why) hook and the OI (Oh I) phrase, there are also “significant differences” and that “such similarities are, however, only a starting point for a possible infringement action”.

Sami and his co-writer Ross O’Donoghue claimed a central “Oh I” hook in Shape Of You is “strikingly similar” to the “Oh Why” refrain in their own composition, with Sami telling the court he felt “robbed” after he heard it.

However, Ed and his co-writers Johnny and Steve all denied being aware of ‘Oh Why’ prior to writing Shape Of You.

During two days spent in the witness box giving evidence, Ed told the court he is not an artist who “alters” words and music belonging to others to “pass as original”, and refuted an allegation that he “borrows” ideas from unknown songwriters without acknowledgement. The 31-year-old told the court he “always tried to be completely fair” in crediting people who contribute to his music. The songwriter also denied using litigation to “intimidate” the less-know songwriters, saying he was in court simply to “clear my name”.