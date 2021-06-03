Ed Sheeran teases new music with Courteney Cox

We are so excited for this!

Ed Sheeran has teased new music with Courteney Cox.

Last month, the singer shared a cryptic post of him playing guitar to Instagram, along with the caption: “Somethings cookin’.”

Taking to the social media platform on Thursday afternoon, the father-of-one shared a teaser clip of him singing and playing guitar while Friends star Courteney played the piano.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

“25th June,” he wrote.

Commenting on the post, one fan wrote: “Wait what???? 😍”, while a second penned: “My worlds are colliding and I am here for it YAY.”

Ad

It comes just days after Ed and Courteney went viral after recreating Friends’ characters Ross and Monica Geller’s New Years Rockin’ Eve dance routine with in an epic video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)