Nicky Byrne shared his delight upon hearing the cover

Ed Sheeran surprises Westlife with cover of one of their hit tracks

Ed Sheeran has surprised Westlife with a cover of their hit track ‘Flying Without Wings’.

The singer, who released his first single since becoming a father earlier today, performed the song on FM104, making changes to the popular lyrics.

The 29-year-old sang: “It’s like listening to my Westlife Unbreakable CD, I’m feeling really happy right now.”

Upon hearing Ed’s cover, Westlife star Nicky Byrne shared the clip to his Instagram, writing: “What a nice surprise on this rainy Monday morning.”

“Merry Christmas, well done Ed, good man!” Nicky said in the video, adding: “See you soon.”

It’s no secret that Ed is a huge fan of the Irish band, and even reportedly asked bandmates Nicky, Shane Filan, Mark Feehily, and Kian Egan to perform at his second wedding to Cherry Seaborn.

Ed also wrote and contributed to a number of tracks for their album Spectrum, alongside legendary songwriter Steve Mac, including their comeback track ‘Hello My Love’.