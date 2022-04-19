Ed Sheeran spotted pulling pints in Dublin pub ahead of Irish gigs

Ed Sheeran was spotted pulling pints in a Dublin pub on Monday night ahead of his upcoming Irish gigs.

The singer will perform in Whelan’s tonight and in Vicar Street on Wednesday night, before playing two nights in Croke Park on Saturday, April 23rd and Sunday, April 24th as part of his + – = ÷ x TOUR.

The 31-year-old will then move to Cork next week for two gigs in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, before playing two more gigs in Thomond Park, Limerick on May 5th and 6th.

Ahead of the concerts, Ed posed for photographs in Fitzgerald’s pub in Sandycove on Monday evening, where he pulled pints of Guinness.

“That’s not a bad pint,” he said of his efforts.

Ed’s grandparents hail from Belfast and Wexford, and the singer filmed the music video for his hit track Galway Girl in Co. Galway back in 2017.

So the one night ya don't go for a glass in your local #edsheeran @fitzsandycove pic.twitter.com/ZjzpJiLKGj — BreffniClack (@BreffniClack) April 18, 2022

So gutted to have missed Ed in @fitzsandycove last night!!! 😩😩 And of course he dined in style in @RasamRestaurant first!! #EdSheeran pic.twitter.com/mDr3hrc36O — SoCoDu (@SooCoDu) April 19, 2022