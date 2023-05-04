Ed Sheeran ‘so upset’ to miss Irish grandmother’s funeral amid court battle in the US

Ed Sheeran was ”so upset” to miss his Irish grandmother’s funeral this week.

The singer’s 98-year-old granny Anne ‘Nancy’ Sheeran, who died last week, was laid to rest in her native Co Wexford on Wednesday.

Ed was forced to miss the funeral as he’s currently in the US fighting a copyright infringement case in a Manhattan court.

He’s been accused of copying Marvin Gaye’s legendary song Let’s Get It On in his 2014 hit Thinking Out Loud.

In his eulogy, Ed’s father John said: “I am very sad that our son Edward is unable to be here today.”

“He’s so upset that he cannot be present.”

“He has to be thousands of miles away in a court in America defending his integrity.”

“I know he is comforted by the fact that he was able to spend some precious time alone with his grandma just a month ago,” he added.

Anne Mary Sheeran, née Mulligan, died at Castle Gardens Nursing Home in Enniscorthy last Tuesday.

She was laid to rest with her late husband William.