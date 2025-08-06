Ed Sheeran shocks fans with surprise performance at the Fleadh

Ed Sheeran surprised a packed pub on Tuesday night by performing a few original songs and some traditional Irish tunes at the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Wexford town.

Alongside Irish bands Amble, BIIRD, Beoga, and Aaron Rowe, the Yorkshire-born singer-songwriter performed at The Sky and The Ground pub on Wexford’s South Main Street after rumours circulated that he would be performing at the 2025 Fleadh.

When Sheeran, whose grandmother was from Gorey, played his number-one 2017 single Castle On The Hill, the audience sang along with great enthusiasm.

Alongside the all-female traditional supergroup BIIRD, the hitmaker, who recently confessed that he identifies as “culturally Irish” also sang the traditional folk ballad Wild Mountain Thyme.

Ed Sheeran performed alongside Amble and BIIRD for a performance of the folk song Raglan Road.

The international superstar was on a European Mathematics tour when he made an unexpected visit to the Fleadh.

The performance comes just weeks after he defended his claims that he identifies “culturally as Irish” after facing backlash online.

While the singer was brought up in Suffolk in the UK, his father, John, is from Belfast in Northern Ireland, which saw him spend a lot of time there as a child.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Louis Theroux Podcast, he shared: “I class my culture as Irish. I think that’s what I grew up with.”

He continued: “My dad’s family is… he’s got seven brothers and sisters. We’d spend all of our holidays in Ireland.” “My first musical experiences were in Ireland, I grew up with trad music in the house. So I identify culturally as Irish, but I was obviously born and raised in Britain.” The Galway Girl singer went on to explain that he’s “really proud” of his Irish roots and doesn’t feel he has to be “just British”, as it’s down to “how you feel.” “I don’t overthink it but I do feel like my culture is something that I’m really proud of and grew up with and want to express,” said Ed. Now in a comment to Goss.ie, the 34-year-old has defended himself against those who have claimed he is “pretending” to be Irish. Ed wrote: “My dad is Irish. My family is Irish. I have an Irish passport. The culture I was brought up around is Irish.” “The first music I learnt was Irish. Just coz I was born somewhere else doesn’t change my culture, I can be allowed to feel connection to a place half of my family is from.”

He also went on to tell Louis Theroux on the podcast: “I feel like just because I was born in Britain doesn’t necessarily mean that I have to just be British, there’s loads of people I know that are half this or quarter this.”

“I don’t think there’s any rules to it. It should be how you feel and how you were raised and what you lean into.”

When asked whether he gets “a lot of love” in Ireland, the 34-year-old praised the country as being “my second home.”

“I’d say it’s basically my second home, musically. I’d say Ireland is the place that I am most successful musically.”