Ed Sheeran reveals which Irish celebrity is godfather to his daughter

Ed Sheeran has revealed Snow Patrol star Johnny McDaid is godfather to his daughter.

The singer and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed their first child last August – named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran (L.A.S.S).

The 30-year-old is close friends with the Irish musician, and introduced him to his longterm girlfriend Courteney Cox nine years ago.

Ed shared the heartwarming news on The Hits Radio Breakfast Show with Fleur East, as he spoke about the moment he introduced Johnny and Courteney.

He said: “I introduced her to my best mate Johnny, who I wrote Shape Of You and Bad Habits with.”

“He’s also godfather to Lyra, but yeah, I introduced them like nine years ago.”

“She just invited me round her house and I just kept going round and then one day I brought Johnny and he didn’t come home.”

Ed also confirmed his daughter’s middle name, Antartica, is inspired by where she was conceived.

“Me and Cherry always wanted to go to Antarctica, it was always on our list,” he explained.

“So we went there and it’s just an amazing place, it’s really special to us, and obviously we got home and Cherry was pregnant.”

“It was just something we wanted to have in her name. I know people see it as a weird thing, but like… I mean it’s less about where she was made and more about it being special.”

Ed added: “I just wanted to have a connection to it… I understand it’s awkward for kids to grow up and then she’ll watch this interview and be ‘eww’.”