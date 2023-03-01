Ed Sheeran reveals his wife was diagnosed with a tumour while she was pregnant

Ed Sheeran has revealed his wife Cherry was diagnosed with a tumour while she was pregnant.

On Wednesday morning, the singer announced that his fifth studio album, titled Subtract, is set for release on May 5.

Taking to Instagram, Ed revealed he wrote the album during a life-changing time for him and his wife.

The 32-year-old wrote: “I had been working on Subtract for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be. Then at the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art.”

“Writing songs is my therapy. It helps me make sense of my feelings. I wrote without thought of what the songs would be, I just wrote whatever tumbled out. And in just over a week I replaced a decade’s worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts.”

“Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route to treatment until after the birth,” he revealed.

Referencing the death of music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards, Ed continued: “My best friend Jamal, a brother to me, died suddenly, and I found myself standing in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter.”

“I was spiralling through fear, depression and anxiety. I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking up but not being able to break through for air.”

“As an artist I didn’t feel like I could credibly put a body of work into the world that didn’t accurately represent where I am and how I need to express myself at this point in my life. This album is purely that. It’s opening the trapdoor into my soul.”

He concluded the post by writing: “For the first time, I’m not trying to craft an album people will like, I’m merely putting something out that’s honest and true to where I am in my adult life.”

“This is last February’s diary entry and my way of making sense of it. This is Subtract.”

Ed and Cherry tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2018.

They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, in August 2020.

The couple’s second daughter, Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran, was born in May last year.