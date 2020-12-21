Ed Sheeran releases new music for the first time since becoming a father

The singer announced he was taking a break from the music industry last December

Ed Sheeran releases new music for the first time since becoming a...

Ed Sheeran has released new music for the first time since becoming a father.

The singer has been kept busy in the past few months, after welcoming his daughter Lyra Antarctica with wife Cherry Seaborn in September.

On Sunday, the 29-year-old teased fans that he would be releasing a “Christmas present” at 11am the following day.

Taking to Instagram today, he shared a clip from his new track ‘Afterglow’, writing: “Hey guys. Afterglow is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

“It’s not the first single from the next album, it’s just a song I love, and hope you love too. Enjoy ! Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year’s. Back to dad land for me now, ciao x.”

Last December, Ed announced he would be taking a break from music to “live a little more”.

In an Instagram post at the time, the new father wrote: “Hello all. Gonna go on another break again.

“The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it’s all over it’s time to go out and see some more of the world.”

“I’ve been a bit non-stop since 2017 so I’m just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read. I’ll be off all social media until it’s time to come back.

“To my family and friends, see ya when I see ya, and to my fans, thank you for always being amazing,” the songwriter added.

“I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right, and I’ve lived a little more to actually have something to write about.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

The news comes after the singer announced the birth of his first child with his wife Cherry back in September.

Sharing a sweet snap of of a pair of tiny socks to his Instagram, he wrote: “Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you.

“Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)