Ed Sheeran makes promise to Katie Taylor after Chantelle Cameron victory

Ed Sheeran has made a sweet promise to Katie Taylor.

On Saturday night, the Bray native won her bout against Chantelle Cameron, reclaiming her title as the undisputed world super-lightweight champion.

The 37-year-old’s team have now set their sights on Croke Park, and will try to secure her a fight at GAA’s headquarters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

According to promoter Eddie Hearn, Ed has now promised to sing Katie out if she fights at Croke Park.

A third fight with Chantelle Cameron would be top of the Bray native’s wish list for Croke Park, but a rematch with Amanda Serrano is another option.

Speaking about the possibility of fighting at Croke Park, Katie said: “It would be amazing – 80,000 people and a most iconic stadium that’s what we have been looking for really over the past year.”

“It has been amazing to fight here in the 3Arena but Croke Park would be iconic.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)