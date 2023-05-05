Ed Sheeran leaves Ryan Tubridy speechless with thoughtful gift on Late Late Show

Ed Sheeran left Ryan Tubridy speechless with a thoughtful gift on Friday night’s The Late Late Show.

After performing a set of his tracks for the broadcaster and an intimate audience, the singer said: “Before we go, before we say goodbye – ’cause I know you’ve been very, very good to me over the years… I wanted to give you my guitar.”

“You can have it on your wall, or whatever,” Ed continued, as Ryan exclaimed: “Oh my God, are you serious? Thank you!”

Ryan said: “You know what, I have a guitar at home – this is one of my secrets that I’ve never shared – and I have about four chords, it’s all I need, and every now and again I might pick it up and strum away quietly.”

“But now… I have no excuse! I’d like to apologise to my neighbours in advance.”

The broadcaster admitted he was really moved by Ed’s sweet gift.

In return, Ryan presented the singer with a parting gift of his own.

Ryan presented Ed, who has roots in Co. Wexford, with a family set of Wexford GAA jerseys.

The broadcaster revealed four jerseys – which read, ‘Lyra’, ‘Jupiter’, ‘Cherry’ and ‘Sheeran’.

The singer, who was noticeably moved by the gift, admitted he couldn’t wait for his two children to grow up and learn about their Irish heritage.