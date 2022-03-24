Ed Sheeran announces surprise ‘warm-up shows’ in Dublin next month

Ed Sheeran has surprised Irish fans by announcing two “warm-up shows” in Dublin next month.

Ahead of his gigs in Croke Park on April 23 and 24, the British singer will play an intimate gig at Whelan’s on April 19, and Vicar Street on April 20.

Tickets are available to purchase now, and can be bought via Ticketmaster here.

Ed will kick off his Mathematics Tour at Dublin’s Croke Park on April 23 & 24.

The Bad Habits singer will also play Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh on April 28, Limerick’s Thomond Park on May 5, and Belfast’s Boucher Road Playing Fields on May 12.

The Mathematics Tour, or + – = ÷ x, is named after Ed’s studio albums.

The singer released his latest album = in October.