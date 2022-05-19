Ad
Ed Sheeran announces surprise arrival of second child with wife Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn
Kendra Becker | Editor
Ed Sheeran has announced the surprise arrival of his second child with his wife Cherry Seaborn.

The couple, who are already parents to a daughter named Lyra, have welcomed another baby girl.

Sharing a photo of a pair of baby socks on Instagram, Ed wrote: “Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl.”


“We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4,” he added.

The news came as a shock to many, as fans had no idea the couple were expecting another baby.

Ed and Cherry welcomed their first child, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, in August 2020.

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2018.

