Ed Sheeran admits he was ‘annoyed’ by backlash over claim he ‘identifies culturally as Irish’

Ed Sheeran has admitted that he was annoyed by the backlash he received after claiming that he “identifies culturally as Irish.”

Last night, the singer put on a surprise gig at the Fleadh Cheoil in The Sky and The Ground pub in Wexford town.

The 34-year-old went on to speak with Tracey Clifford today on RTÉ 2FM to address the controversy that arose surrounding his cultural identification.

“I do understand it, but also like no one can tell me what my childhood was or what the culture that I grew up with,” he began.

“Or the music I grew up with, or the humour I grew up with, or the movies I grew up with, or anything.”

“I grew up with it… Therefore, it’s part of me, and I feel like it’s part of my culture and who the f**k is anyone else to tell me what is and isn’t how I feel, you know?”

Tracey then referenced how singer Tom Greenan feels “the exact same” as he has an Irish passport and spent all his summers growing up in Co. Offaly.

To which, Ed replied: “That’s the juxtaposition. It’s half British, half Irish.”

“There’s such a class between those two cultures and I think that’s where the confusion or anger might come from.”

While Ed was brought up in Suffolk in the UK, his father, John, is from Belfast in Northern Ireland, which saw him spend a lot of time there as a child.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Louis Theroux Podcast, he shared: “I class my culture as Irish. I think that’s what I grew up with.”

He continued: “My dad’s family is… he’s got seven brothers and sisters. We’d spend all of our holidays in Ireland.”

“My first musical experiences were in Ireland, I grew up with trad music in the house. So I identify culturally as Irish, but I was obviously born and raised in Britain.”

The Galway Girl singer went on to explain that he’s “really proud” of his Irish roots and doesn’t feel he has to be “just British”, as it’s down to “how you feel.”

“I don’t overthink it but I do feel like my culture is something that I’m really proud of and grew up with and want to express,” said Ed.

In a comment to Goss.ie in June, Ed defended himself against those who have claimed he is “pretending” to be Irish.

Ed wrote: “My dad is Irish. My family is Irish. I have an Irish passport. The culture I was brought up around is Irish.”

“The first music I learnt was Irish. Just coz I was born somewhere else doesn’t change my culture, I can be allowed to feel connection to a place half of my family is from.”

He also went on to tell Louis Theroux on the podcast: “I feel like just because I was born in Britain doesn’t necessarily mean that I have to just be British, there’s loads of people I know that are half this or quarter this.”

“I don’t think there’s any rules to it. It should be how you feel and how you were raised and what you lean into.”

When asked whether he gets “a lot of love” in Ireland, the 34-year-old praised the country as being “my second home.”

“I’d say it’s basically my second home, musically. I’d say Ireland is the place that I am most successful musically.”