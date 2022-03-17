EastEnders star Maisie Smith ‘grows close’ to Love Island’s Joe Garratt

EastEnders star Maisie Smith has reportedly grown close to Love Island’s Joe Garratt.

According to The Sun, the 20-year-old actress has been talking to the reality star “non-stop” for weeks on end.

A source told the publication: “It’s early days but they’ve got real chemistry. He thinks she’s so fit and really funny.”

Joe also reportedly follows Maisie’s mum and sister on Instagram.

Maisie quit EastEnders in October last year, after 13 years playing Tiffany Butcher.

The actress joined the BBC soap back in 2008, when she was just six years old.

Announcing the news in a statement at the time, the soap star said: “It’s time to say farewell to Tiff! I’ve grown up on EastEnders since 2008, and have learnt from the best over the past 13 years.”

“I’m very excited for my next challenge and thank the BBC for the opportunity they gave me as a six-year-old.” The executive producer of EastEnders, Jon Sen, added: “We are all very sad to see Maisie leave.” “She’s been a wonderful company member during her time at EastEnders and it’s been a privilege to see her blossom into the star she is. “She has created an iconic character in Tiff and the door is always open to her return. We wish her all the very best for her future projects.”