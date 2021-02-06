EastEnders star Lacey Turner welcomes ‘miracle’ baby with husband Matt Kay

The actress is already mum to a daughter named Dusty

Lacey Turner has announced the birth of her second child with husband Matt Kay.

The EastEnders star gave birth to a baby boy earlier this week, and confirmed the news to OK! Magazine.

The 32-year-old went into labour early, and said her newborn son weighed just 6lbs.

Lacey also revealed her 18-month-old daughter Dusty is already “so in love” with her brother.

In a statement, the actress said: “Matt and I are so completely besotted with our early surprise and Dusty is so in love with her new baby brother! How lucky we all are.”

The EastEnders star, who plays Stacey Slater in the soap, announced her pregnancy back in September.

At the time, Lacey described her pregnancy as a “miracle”, as she suffered two devastating miscarriages before she fell pregnant with Dusty in 2018.

“We feel so lucky to be expecting our second baby, as it took so long and there was so much heartache getting Dusty here,” the actress said at the time.

“After last time, we learned the best way was to have the attitude of ‘if it happens it happens’ – and then it did! It was a lovely surprise.”

“It took so long with Dusty, but now they’re coming along like buses! After the heartbreak we went through, it’s a miracle to fall pregnant so quickly.”

“I didn’t know how long it would take and you worry you may suffer more heartache, but, thankfully, everything’s been fine.”

“I don’t think pregnancy will ever be an exciting experience for me as I always have that worry in the back of my mind, but the further along I go in the pregnancy, the less I worry,” she confessed.