EastEnders star Jake Wood shares emotional message after filming final scenes

The actor is leaving the show after 15 years

EastEnders star Jake Wood has shared an emotional message, after filming his final scenes for the soap.

After 15 years playing Max Branning, the actor has decided to quit the popular programme to pursue other opportunities.

Taking to Instagram today, the 48-year-old shared a video from the famous BBC set, and said: “Strange day for me, last day on set filming EastEnders after 15 years, playing Max Branning.”

“I’ll miss the place, it’s the people for me, I made some amazing friends and it’s been an incredible life changing experiences.”

“Thank you all for your messages of love and support, I have really appreciated all of that, who knows what the future brings? I just wanted to say goodbye to Max Branning and share this with you all.”

Jake captioned the emotional post: “That’s a wrap. After 15 years on Albert Square it’s finally time to say goodbye to Max Branning today.”

“I will miss EastEnders and the people here so much. Thanks to everyone for all your support.”

Despite his departure from the award-winning soap, Jake recently teased he could return in the future.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, the soap star said: “One of the security guys when I drove in last week said, ‘Sorry to hear you’re leaving, are you going in a cab or a coffin?'”

“It’s not going to be a cab exactly, but they’re leaving the door open, so I’m very pleased for that.”

The 48-year-old also revealed his final scenes are expected to air in mid-February.