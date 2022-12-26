WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the Christmas Day episode of EastEnders.

EastEnders fans are all saying the same thing about Danny Dyer’s dramatic exit.

The actor’s character Mick Carter was seemingly killed off the BBC soap during the explosive Christmas Day special on December 25.

However, viewers are holding out hope Mick is actually still alive, leaving the door open for Danny to return.

At the end of the episode, fans were lead to believe Mick had drowned after he attempted to save his ex-wife Linda (Kellie Bright) after she and Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) drove off a cliff into the sea.

The heartbreaking scene came after Mick finally rekindled with Linda, after learning the truth about Janine framing her.

While Danny has confirmed that was his final episode of the soap, fans are convinced his character will return as viewers didn’t see him drown.

See how viewers reacted to his exit below:

Money on Mick not being dead and will re appear in years to come #Eastenders — Stacey🦋 (@stxceylouise) December 25, 2022

Blimey! Didn’t think they would do it, but is that Mick dead? Or have they left it open ended enough for a come back? #EastEnders #podcast pic.twitter.com/cxo0ibJTqg — Walford Weekly Podcast (@WalfordWeekly) December 25, 2022

me to the eastenders writers if mick is dead pic.twitter.com/cVrLNvI1o8 — mimi (@mimikabirr) December 25, 2022

MICK WENT BACK IN TO SAVE LINDA AND SHE GOT OUT AND NOW HE’S GONE #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/g9bQSf0DS0 — mourning mick carter (@trevorsroyle) December 25, 2022

mick is not dead, we never saw his dead body, he’ll be back in a few years and walk off in the sunset with Linda #EastEnders — amy ann 🎄 (@_amyann15) December 25, 2022

the only reason i’m not bawling my eyes out is bcos i just know mick’s not dead i’m absolutely convinced #eastenders — steff 🎁 (@freddieslaters) December 25, 2022

I refuse to believe Mick’s dead. We didn’t see his body. We didn’t see him die. Nope. Refuse to believe it. Not our Mick… #EastEnders — 🤍 Sarah-Lou 🤍 (@lizzybeelou) December 25, 2022

Danny played Mick Carter in the BBC soap for almost 10 years.

Speaking ahead of his exit, the 45-year-old confessed: “It’s very emotional for me, I’m very attached to this show. It’s been a third of my career.”

“30 years I’ve been knocking about in our industry and for nearly 10 I’ve been in this show and to make the decision I made, I didn’t make it lightly because it’s a huge job to walk away from and I thought long and hard about it and I just wanted it to be a fitting end. So hopefully it is.”

Danny first appeared on EastEnders on Christmas Day in 2013, shortly before his on-screen wife Linda Carter, played by Kellie Bright, joined the cast.

The actor continued: “We’ve done a lot of Christmas episodes over the years – we came in at Christmas.”

“It’s an intense process and it’s tough, but when you get the right dialogue and the right material, it’s such a beautiful thing, that you’re reaching a lot of people and that’s a massive platform.”

Speaking about his time on the show, Danny said: “I didn’t think I’d last nine years. I came into the show and I was a car crash, I can’t believe I got given a shot.”

“I mean my career was on it’s arse. I’ve said this before, I was going to nightclubs waving off a balcony and saying hello to people to pay my f***ing mortgage.”

“I’d made a lot of bad decisions, I was in a bad place. Dominic Treadwell-Collins [show producer] took a risk on me and Kellie, although Kellie was a bit more well-behaved than me.”

“We came in together and we was always on trial to start, a new family to take over the Vic. We just got our heads down… and we loved it.”

“We loved the material, we loved the characters. I didn’t think I’d last as long as nine years, not in a million years.”

