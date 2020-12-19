Eamonn Holmes thanks fans for support in emotional video after This Morning axe

The presenter and his wife Ruth Langsford hosted their last Friday show this week

Eamonn Holmes thanks fans for support in emotional video after This Morning...

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are “overwhelmed” by the support they’ve received since they were axed by This Morning bosses.

After 15 years presenting the show on Friday mornings, the couple will be replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary in January.

The hosting duo will return to present the main programme during holidays, when Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby take a break.

After hosting their final show on Friday, Eamonn addressed their exit in an emotional video shared on Instagram today.

The 60-year-old said: “Hi everyone, just want to say something to you all from the bottom of my heart and that is thank you.”

“Ruth and I have been overwhelmed yesterday and today by the amount of messages and we’ll be replying via social media, by emails, by texts, by Whatsapp, by whatever way we can.”

“But can I just generally say thank you, thank you, thank you. We do feel the love, really appreciate it but stop it, stop it now.”

“It’s Christmas time, Mistletoe and Wine. We’ve all got things to do so thank you, get on with your lives, we certainly intend to get on with ours and look, things are looking up.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eamonn Holmes (@eamonnholmes)

Eamonn added: “My sty is nearly gone, the sun is shining and I just want to say to all of you. Have a very merry Christmas and please stay safe. Thank you very, very much all of you.”

During their last show on Friday, the presenter told viewers: “You won’t be watching us anymore on a Friday, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will be here on Fridays here on in….”

“Please we would ask you to be as nice and lovely to them, friends of ours as they are, we’re very close to Alison and she has been to us for the past 15 years…”

“We appreciate all of the love you have sent to us today, we send it all back to you, have a very merry Christmas, it’s been lovely having you and I think we will see everybody again.”

Ruth added: “We will see everybody again in February, you’ve haven’t got rid of us, we’re back for the half term.”

“So it’s a tricky year for everybody and we hope we helped you a little bit and thank you, have a merry Christmas see you in February.”