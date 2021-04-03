Eamonn Holmes shares update after hospital visit for ‘chronic pain’

The presenter revealed he was experiencing the worst pain of his life

Eamonn Holmes has shared an update after his recent trip to the hospital for “chronic pain”.

On Thursday, the presenter revealed he was experiencing the worst pain of his life, and has since shared an update with his Twitter followers.

The 61-year-old wrote: “My pain hasn’t gone away but understandably and unluckily for me the professionals who analyse and diagnose are on an Easter break.”

“So to everyone, Twitter community, Family and friends who are asking ‘What’s Wrong?’ unfortunately I won’t know until middle of next week.”

In another tweet, he wrote: “Honestly folks , talking to you guys helps me forget the pain for 20 minutes. I hope u r talking to each other as well.”

“I’ve felt for all of you suffering from Chronic pain & learned a lot. This is not about whose pain is the worst. This is about finding out how big the problem is.”

“I’ve felt for u all, promise to promote this cause, been sad on your behalf and even found time for a chuckle where I didn’t think there could be one… meaning all offers of pain relief cannot be accepted however sincerely meant.”

“Another thing which is a bit Taboo in mainstream Media is Prayer. It goes by many more acceptable names these days like Mindfulness or Meditation .. but if u do it , however u do it & whoever u do it to .. May it help you. Nice talking to you all and may today be an OK one.”

Eamonn’s most recent update read: “First physio session of the day finished. Best one yet. Feel like progress happening. Energy really flowing. Let’s hope it stays that way.”

The presenter and his wife Ruth Langsford are set to return to This Morning next week, while Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby take a break.