Eamonn Holmes ‘in an awful lot of pain’ after suffering serious injury

Eamonn Holmes is reportedly “in an awful lot of pain” after suffering a serious injury from a fall down the stairs.

The 62-year-old underwent spinal surgery to treat chronic pain in his back and legs just weeks ago.

However, he fell down the stairs in his Surrey mansion shortly afterwards and had to undergo another operation for a fractured shoulder.

Eamonn’s rep told The Express: “He’s naturally gutted by the setback, but the good news is the surgery on his shoulder went well. He’s now receiving fantastic care and resting.”

“Sadly it means Eamonn is likely to need a longer period off TV than he first thought in order to get himself better and heal.”

“But despite being in an awful lot of pain, he’s remaining positive and is looking forward to doing what he loves most and being back on TV and presenting on GB News just as soon as he can.”

His rep added that Eamonn is thankful for the NHS’ “wonderful care” and is “determined” to rest and get better.

Back in September, Eamonn revealed he was going under the knife to relieve pressure on his static nerves, after having “suffered” for months.

He previously told the outlet: “It’s an operation that carries a 20 per cent risk of going wrong, but such is the pain and restrictions that I have been suffering for the past 18 months, I’ve decided it is a risk I am willing to take.”

“In fact, it’s a risk I want to take because, at this moment in time, nothing could seem worse than the constant pain that runs through my lower back and legs.”

The TV personality said he “prays that God will guide [his] surgeon’s hand this week” to help him get back to the “man he used to be”.

Eamonn explained that the pain is sometimes so intense that his only “escape” is sleep.

The presenter temporarily stepped down form his role on GB News in June, after receiving hospital treatment for the painful condition.

A the time he temporarily stepped down, Eamonn tweeted: “Many of you have been asking why I haven’t been presenting GB News.”

“Unfortunately, due to a reoccurrence of a long-term back condition, I’ve had to undergo some unexpected hospital treatment and am now following Doctor’s orders by taking a short time off.”

“However I’m looking forward to being back alongside Isabel, my Breakfast co-presenter and friend, next week.”

“Even though I only joined GB News six months ago the whole team and our amazing audience have shown me immense support which has been greatly appreciated. I now just need some time with my family to heal and recuperate.”