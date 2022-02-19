Eamonn Holmes hits out at Phillip Schofield in scathing interview as he slams ‘sly’ ITV

Eamonn Holmes has hit out at Phillip Schofield in a scathing new interview, in which he opened up about his departure from ITV.

The TV presenter co-hosted the Friday edition of ITV’s This Morning for 15 years with his wife Ruth Langsford, before they were replaced by Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond last year.

The 62-year-old has since landed a new job with GB News, co-hosting the channel’s breakfast show with Isabel Webster.

During an interview with the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine, Eamonn said ITV bosses were “sly” as he criticised the way they handled his exit.

“No one explained anything to me,” he claimed. “I’m all for TV companies being able to choose who works for them, but it would be nice if you were told why you were going.

“They’re sly. They didn’t want to announce that I’d been dropped because it would adversely affect audience figures, so they made it look as if I’d walked away from them rather than the other way round.”

“They had a chat with my agent and announced that I was going to GB News when they’d done no more than ask if I’d be interested in joining them.”

Responding to Eamonn’s claims, an ITV spokesman said: “This isn’t a version of events we recognise and as we have said before we wish Eamonn all the very best.”

The TV presenter also took aim at Phillip Schofield over an incident involving his wife Ruth Langsford, who is a panellist on Loose Women.

During a link for Loose Women on This Morning in 2019, Phillip cut Ruth off mid-sentence, which sparked rumours of a feud between them.

Eamonn raged: “Phillip is renowned for snubbing people. He’s very passive-aggressive.”

“It’s up to Ruth to say how she felt about it, but I was feeling a little hurt for her. No one would have snubbed me like that,” he continued.

“I have a good Belfast street fighter in me. I wouldn’t be shy of saying, ‘Excuse me, I think you’ll find I was speaking.’ I would be direct.”

“I don’t go for presenters who think they have a special privilege or aura or influence.”