Eamonn Holmes details his battle with ‘intense’ chronic pain after recent hospital visit

"I can't sleep at night. The pain is absolutely worse at night..."

Eamonn Holmes has detailed his battle with “intense” chronic pain, after his recent hospital visit.

The presenter went to the hospital last week, telling his social media followers he was in the worst pain of his life.

The 61-year-old made his return to ITV’s This Morning on Monday with his wife Ruth Langsford, where he shared an update on his health.

He told viewers: “Those of you who follow me on social media will know, about a month ago I did something to my back, I don’t know how I did it, getting into the car, getting out of a car, getting out of bed, whatever.”

“I’ve got an MRI scan, but the trouble is, everything closes for Easter, I haven’t got it analysed yet, but what I do know is, I can’t sleep at night. The pain is absolutely worse at night.”

“The humbling thing is when you go on social media and you talk to people who suffer from this, age isn’t a barrier, where you live isn’t a barrier, how much you earn isn’t a barrier.”

“So many of you have this chronic pain situation, from all different sources. So let’s talk about this, let’s talk to each other, let’s talk to a doctor, we are talking to a pain expert.”

“I’ve had this a month, I hope I won’t have this much longer, but there are people who have lived with chronic pain their whole lives.”

Ruth added: “It’s awful, and the fact you are tweeting on social media at three-o-clock in the morning because you can’t sleep because of the pain, and there are hundreds of thousands of people who are the same. It is a really serious problem, millions of people are affected.”

Teasing his wife, Eamonn said: “I am really glad the intense pain I’m in during the evening, two-o-clock, three-o-clock, four-o-clock in the morning, never affects you, darling.”

“Not once do you say, ‘Are you okay, darling? Where are you going to? Why are you getting out of bed?’ Nothing affects your sleep. It’s a gift you have, to be able to sleep unconcerned.”

Eamonn and Ruth also spoke with pain specialist Dr Katy Munro, where they discussed how to cope with chronic pain.

After Eamonn recently sought treatment for chronic pain that has left him unable to sleep, he’s received hundreds of messages from people who are also suffering. Pain specialist Dr Katy Munro join us to explain how to cope with chronic pain. #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/oAhIieLNQM — This Morning (@thismorning) April 5, 2021