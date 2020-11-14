Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford ‘set to be dropped’ from This Morning slot

The couple have hosted the show on Friday mornings since 2006

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford ‘set to be dropped’ from This Morning...

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are reportedly being dropped from their weekly slot on This Morning.

After 14 years presenting the show on Friday mornings, the couple are set to be replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

According to the UK Mirror, Eamonn and Ruth will return to present the main programme for six weeks during the summer, when hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby take a break.

It’s understood Alison and Dermot impressed ITV bosses when they previously stepped in as stand-in presenters.

An insider told the newspaper: “They have real warmth. It’s time for a change and they are perfect.”

“Eamonn is pretty furious and everyone feels for him and Ruth, they are well liked on the team, but sometimes tough decisions have to be made.”

The changes are expected to start in the New Year, and Dermot and Alison will reportedly finalise their new contracts in the coming weeks.

Goss.ie have contacted ITV for comment. Eamonn and Ruth’s reps have also been approached.