Eagle-eyed Love Island fans ‘work out’ THIS vulnerable couple have made it through to the final

Eagle-eyed Love Island fans have “worked out” that Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins have made it through to the final.

During their epic final dates, the Islanders were asked to choose which couple they thought were the “least compatible” – leaving them at risk of being dumped from the island.

It was later revealed that Ron and Lana received two votes; Will Young and Jessie Wynter received two votes; and Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan received one vote.

One couple will be dumped from the island on Sunday night’s episode – and fans don’t believe it will be Ron and Lana.

On Friday, Ron’s mum Michelle shared a photo of her husband Rodney in South Africa.

She captioned the post: “Hubby @rodneyshall15 gave @ronhall__ and @lanajenkinss a big 🤗 for me today #goRana ❤️🏝️”

Fans took to the comments section to suggest that Rodney had entered the villa for the emotional parents episode – which sees the final couples treated to a surprise visit from their family members and friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Hall (@michellehallsept1969)

One Instagram user penned: “this means there safe because he went in to the parents episode im guessing.”

However, others disagreed, with one writing: “the elimination will happen after the parents come in,” and a second saying: “parents come in and then someone leaves.”

If Ron and Lana make it through to the final, either Kai and Sanam, or Will and Jessie will be dumped from the villa on Sunday night.

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

