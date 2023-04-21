DWTS winner Carl Mullan announces he’s expecting his second child with wife Aisling

Carl Mullan has announced he’s expecting his second child with his wife Aisling.

The RTÉ 2FM Breakfast presenter, who won the most recent series of Dancing with the Stars, shared the happy news via Instagram on Friday.

Alongside a sweet carousel of photos, he wrote: “A bit of news friends… in the midst of all the madness of the last few months, we felt we needed a little more of it just for the craic 😂👶.”

“We’ve a new little brother/sister on the way for Daibhí and Angie this summer 🤗❤️,” Carl continued.

“So you know how I said Ais was absolutely incredible the whole way through dancing with the stars? Holding down a full time job, keeping the house running and generally just looking after the entire family?”

“Well she was doing it all whilst expecting as well. I couldn’t be prouder or more grateful to her ❤️.”

“Becoming a parent alongside Ais has been the absolute adventure of a lifetime, and I’m so excited to get to do it all over again 😭❤️.”

A host of well-known faces rushed to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple.

Rosie Connolly wrote: “Ahhh Carl what gorgeous news, and Ais is honestly superwoman 🤩👏🏼💕 Thrilled for you all x,” while Shauna Lindsay penned: “Aw congratulations!! 👏❤️.”

Paul Ryder wrote: “Amazing! Congratulations to you both ❤️.”

Carl’s RTÉ 2FM Breakfast co-host Doireann Garrihy simply commented: “🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Carl and Aisling wed in front of an intimate ceremony last April.

The RTÉ star and the paediatric nurse, who were childhood friends, exchanged vows at Ballybeg House in Co. Wicklow, surrounded by their friends and family.

The newlyweds, who have been together for six years, tied the knot with their then-nine-month-old son Daibhí and dog Angie by their side.