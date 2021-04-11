Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson sends special message to Ashley Cain amid his daughter’s cancer battle

The Ex on the Beach star previously called the former wrestler his "hero"

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has sent a special message to Ashley Cain amid his daughter’s cancer battle.

On Friday, Ashley took his eight-month-old daughter Azaylia home from the hospital, revealing she may only have a few days left to live amid her battle with a “rare and aggressive” form of leukemia.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the Ex on the Beach star shared a video message he received from his “hero” Dwayne, who urged Ashley to “stay strong” during this difficult time.

In the video, Dwayne said: “Hey brother Ashley, DJ here. First of all, the universe and God works in powerful, amazing, beautiful, mysterious ways. I rarely check my DMs and a friend of yours DM’d me and I just happened to pick up her message and send me your page.”

“I want to tell you first of all I’m so sorry to hear about your beautiful daughter Azaylia… Tell that little lion that I said, ‘Let’s go champ and stay strong’. And brother, I’m so sorry to hear this news.”

“But I don’t have to tell you that your daughter’s strength is what strengthens you and all her loved ones around her and in that, she’s already had this incredible impact on the world.”

“Stay strong brother. Again man, my heart breaks for you. Stay strong and tell that little lion I said, ‘Let’s go champ’. Stay strong brother, we’ll talk soon,” the actor ended the message.

Ashley captioned the video: “I’m so proud of my little girl and so humbled by the impact she’s had on so many people around the world. From one of my hero’s to another… Let’s Go Champ! ✊🏾❤️”

The news comes after the reality star marked his baby girl’s 8th month birthday, writing: “Yesterday Azaylia returned home from hospital like the fearless little lioness that she is. Today is her 8th month birthday! Happy 8 months baby!”

“I honestly thought @therock was my hero until I spent the last 8 months with you. You taught me how to be strong when I needed strength, you taught me how to smile when I am feeling sad, you taught me how to cherish every single moment – as these moments are all we have.”

“You’ve been tenacious, fearless, courageous, positive, happy and loving through times which I thought would make it impossible! You’ve given me the best 8 months of my life through the toughest of times. MY HERO I LOVE YOU .”

