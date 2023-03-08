Dumped Love Island stars Zara and Jordan confirm their relationship status

Love Island stars Zara Deniz and Jordan Odofin have confirmed their relationship status.

Although Jordan and Zara never met in the villa, the pair began dating after they were respectively dumped from the villa.

Speaking on the Reality with Will Njobvu podcast, the pair revealed they had been on four dates so far, and even shared their first kiss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

“I found her and she ain’t going anywhere any time soon,” Jordan gushed.

“I like her energy. Apart from how she looks, of course, it’s the energy. When it’s just me and Zara, we vibe.”

Zara said of Jordan: “I like that he is mature. After being in the villa I just know there’s not a lot of maturity from those boys. This is a grown man.”

“The connection was just there. We spoke a lot about the show and how it would’ve been nice if we were matched on the show but these things happen.”

Zara continued: “I think it just shows that we would be genuine in any environment.”

Asked about their relationship status, the actress and model said: “We’re definitely dating.”

“There’s no real sense of rush like there is in the villa. We’re not trying to compare ourselves to the other islanders. I mean there’s a bit of pressure from fans – they call us Jara.”

“We’ve kissed. It’s a natural nice vibe, good chemistry.”

Jordan gushed: “I’m happy. Like I’m so happy. I really can’t complain.”

“It would’ve been nice to spend time with Zara in the villa, but everything happens for a reason. With how it’s going right now – I’m just enjoying it.”

“I see it going somewhere. But I don’t like putting pressure on things – I like going with the flow.”

“But I do enjoy spending a lot of time with her. One thing I do know is that she likes to travel, and I like to travel.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

