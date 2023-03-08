Dumped Love Island stars Rosie and Casey reveal where they stand with Ron after fall-out

Dumped Love Island stars Rosie and Casey have revealed where they stand with Ron, after their fall-out.

Earlier this week, Ron was left “fuming” after advice he offered Rosie about her and Casey was “misconstrued”.

After she questioned whether or not her relationship with Casey really is one-sided, Ron said: “If you want to prepare yourself for the outside world, [he needs] to get to know you a lot quicker. The only way you’re going to do that is by spending more 1-1 time with you…”

“I think he loves being one of the ‘Three Musketeers’ [with Tom and Will] a lot… I would say just keep a little bit of space, see where he goes,” he added.

Rosie then filled Casey in, telling him: “He made a comment that you prioritise the boys over me and he said that I should take a step back.”

Casey then spoke to Ron about the situation, and Ron insisted: “I never said you prioritise your time, I said you like being around Will and Tom.”

After being dumped from the villa on Tuesday night, Casey has since revealed where he stands with Ron now after their drama.

He said: “We had a couple of disagreements, but I really do like Ron. He’s a top boy. He’s a legend. I wish him and Lana the very best. I want them to stay together and build a future together.”

Referring to the “love triangle” he was in with Ron and Lana upon his arrival to the villa, Casey added: “As weird as it sounds, I was glad to be part of their story in the Villa. I know I got used as a bit of a stepping stone, but it probably made them closer. If that’s my role, I’ll take it! On the outside, he’ll definitely be a friend of mine.”

Speaking in her post-exit interview, Rosie said: “Ron and I have completely moved past the situation. I think there was a lot of miscommunication, misunderstanding and I never said that he meant it in a malicious way and that’s kind of how it got taken.”

“We cleared the air, I really like Ron as a person. This situation isn’t going to affect our friendship. I’m really close with Lana and obviously that’s her boyfriend and it wasn’t a big enough issue for it to cause any divide.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.